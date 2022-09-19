Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;52;NW;1;73%

Bellingham;Clear;52;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Clear;59;NNE;1;66%

Chehalis;Clear;57;NNW;1;65%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;2;60%

Eastsound;Clear;52;S;3;66%

Ellensburg;Clear;57;N;3;68%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;8;69%

Everett;Clear;53;NNE;1;72%

Fort Lewis;Clear;58;NE;3;49%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;54%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;Calm;0;69%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;58%

Moses Lake;Clear;58;SSE;5;72%

Olympia;Clear;55;Calm;0;63%

Omak;Clear;63;NNW;9;38%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;61;E;3;75%

Port Angeles;Clear;54;WSW;3;58%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;3;69%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;58;NNW;1;66%

Quillayute;Clear;56;Calm;0;61%

Renton;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;53%

Seattle;Clear;61;N;1;53%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;53%

Shelton;Clear;52;WSW;3;71%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;77%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;58;SSW;10;61%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;77%

Stampede Pass;Clear;57;Calm;0;61%

Tacoma;Clear;56;NNE;1;63%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;62;NE;3;47%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;58%

Walla Walla;Clear;60;SSE;8;64%

Wenatchee;Clear;63;NW;8;44%

Whidbey Island;Clear;53;Calm;0;68%

Yakima;Clear;59;Calm;0;66%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News