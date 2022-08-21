Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;2;84%

Bellingham;Clear;67;SSW;6;86%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;73;WSW;2;82%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;62;W;2;87%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;71;N;1;57%

Eastsound;Clear;64;S;12;82%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;15;55%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;77;SW;5;44%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;2;85%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;7;82%

Friday Harbor;Clear;56;Calm;0;93%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;65;WSW;7;86%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;84%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;80;SSW;4;48%

Olympia;Mostly clear;65;S;5;80%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;76;N;15;61%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;13;28%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;62;WNW;8;86%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;45%

Puyallup;Cloudy;67;WSW;2;80%

Quillayute;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;3;65%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;68;W;1;81%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;W;5;72%

Shelton;Mostly clear;63;WSW;10;83%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;46%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;79;NNE;7;40%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;46%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;57;N;5;93%

Tacoma;Cloudy;65;WSW;3;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;66;W;6;77%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;70;N;6;65%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;39%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;82;NNW;13;46%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;86%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;8;38%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

