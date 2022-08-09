WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;68;NW;1;69% Bellingham;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;96% Bremerton;Mostly clear;74;W;2;77% Chehalis;Clear;62;WSW;3;83% Deer Park;Clear;64;N;2;44% Eastsound;Clear;64;S;3;82% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;79;NW;8;35% Ephrata;Clear;82;N;7;25% Everett;Clear;70;NW;1;72% Fort Lewis;Clear;64;WSW;7;74% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;89% Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;SW;9;83% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;WNW;7;80% Moses Lake;Clear;78;N;2;34% Olympia;Clear;65;SSE;7;75% Omak;Clear;82;WNW;8;23% Pasco;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;6;66% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;60;W;6;80% Pullman;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;37% Puyallup;Mostly clear;70;W;2;71% Quillayute;Showers;58;N;3;96% Renton;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;47% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;72;W;2;63% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;46% Shelton;Cloudy;61;WSW;13;86% Spokane;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;24% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;18% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;24% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;67;SSW;5;60% Tacoma;Mostly clear;64;WSW;3;82% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;65;W;7;77% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;71;N;6;58% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;84;ENE;13;22% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;85;WSW;6;30% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;SW;5;83% Yakima;Mostly clear;76;WSW;5;48% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather