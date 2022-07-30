Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;70;NW;1;76%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Clear;74;N;1;81%

Chehalis;Clear;71;NW;1;75%

Deer Park;Clear;62;NNW;2;56%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;5;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;84;NW;10;44%

Ephrata;Clear;91;WNW;12;15%

Everett;Clear;70;WNW;1;83%

Fort Lewis;Clear;76;Calm;0;64%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;W;7;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;71;NNW;6;72%

Moses Lake;Clear;78;NNW;6;32%

Olympia;Clear;75;NNE;3;68%

Omak;Clear;79;NW;5;26%

Pasco;Clear;87;ENE;5;41%

Port Angeles;Clear;59;Calm;0;83%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;56%

Puyallup;Clear;74;NNW;1;76%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Clear;79;N;3;57%

Seattle;Clear;76;N;2;65%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;76;WNW;3;61%

Shelton;Mostly clear;69;W;6;78%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;79;NNE;5;27%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;76;WSW;3;30%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;79;NNE;5;27%

Stampede Pass;Clear;68;SW;6;75%

Tacoma;Clear;73;N;2;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;76;Calm;0;63%

Vancouver;Clear;81;S;8;57%

Walla Walla;Clear;85;E;12;22%

Wenatchee;Clear;87;NNW;6;24%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;SW;5;83%

Yakima;Clear;90;NW;10;31%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News