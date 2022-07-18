Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 17, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;2;81%

Bellingham;Cloudy;60;SSW;5;83%

Bremerton;Showers;62;NNW;2;81%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;56;W;2;88%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;2;48%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;S;6;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;60;WNW;29;51%

Ephrata;Clear;69;WNW;25;31%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;58;N;2;79%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;63;SW;6;65%

Friday Harbor;Showers;52;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;60;WNW;8;74%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;61;WNW;7;69%

Moses Lake;Clear;63;W;7;43%

Olympia;Mostly clear;59;SW;6;71%

Omak;Clear;72;SE;4;36%

Pasco;Clear;70;NW;14;37%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;56;W;13;83%

Pullman;Rain;71;WSW;12;38%

Puyallup;Cloudy;61;NNW;1;77%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Showers;65;N;3;58%

Seattle;Cloudy;61;N;2;78%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;64;NNW;3;60%

Shelton;Mostly clear;58;WSW;12;77%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;9;31%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;68;WSW;7;37%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;9;31%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;46;N;4;88%

Tacoma;Cloudy;62;NNW;1;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;64%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;65;NW;8;55%

Walla Walla;Clear;73;SW;15;28%

Wenatchee;Clear;65;WNW;18;36%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;6;89%

Yakima;Clear;64;N;12;40%

