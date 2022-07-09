Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;60;WNW;2;80%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;5;80%

Bremerton;Clear;66;NNE;2;82%

Chehalis;Clear;62;NW;1;82%

Deer Park;Clear;60;WNW;2;69%

Eastsound;Cloudy;61;S;6;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;66;NNW;8;56%

Ephrata;Clear;74;NW;14;34%

Everett;Mostly clear;62;N;2;75%

Fort Lewis;Clear;66;WSW;7;63%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;3;86%

Hoquiam;Clear;63;NW;8;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;NNW;6;72%

Moses Lake;Clear;69;NW;5;49%

Olympia;Clear;64;Calm;0;69%

Omak;Clear;63;WNW;7;67%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;80;SW;9;30%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;61;W;13;64%

Pullman;Clear;65;W;6;65%

Puyallup;Clear;64;NNW;2;73%

Quillayute;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%

Renton;Clear;68;NNW;9;60%

Seattle;Clear;63;NNE;2;72%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;Calm;0;60%

Shelton;Clear;60;WSW;7;80%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;48%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;64;W;5;56%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;48%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;85%

Tacoma;Clear;63;N;3;75%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;64;N;5;69%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;72;NNW;6;54%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;8;52%

Wenatchee;Clear;72;WNW;15;37%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;83%

Yakima;Clear;73;NW;9;45%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News