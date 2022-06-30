Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, June 29, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;58;WNW;1;88%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;86%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;N;1;84%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;1;87%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;60;N;4;68%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;63;WNW;23;51%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;72;NW;14;30%

Everett;Partly cloudy;60;NNW;1;81%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;61;W;8;73%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;NW;6;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;WNW;9;80%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;69;WNW;4;35%

Olympia;Clear;57;Calm;0;80%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;67;N;14;46%

Pasco;Mostly clear;73;SE;2;43%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;5;86%

Pullman;Clear;57;Calm;0;66%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;1;84%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Renton;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;69%

Seattle;Mostly clear;59;N;1;79%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;62;NW;5;67%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;57;W;5;86%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;3;51%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;49%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;3;51%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;50;WNW;2;86%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;60;NNW;1;84%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;60;W;3;77%

Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;8;60%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;66;ESE;10;44%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;69;WNW;13;38%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;83%

Yakima;Clear;70;N;7;43%

_____

