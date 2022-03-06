Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, March 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;88%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;37;S;3;95%

Bremerton;Clear;36;N;1;92%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;30;NW;7;71%

Eastsound;Clear;37;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;41;NW;14;59%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;40;WNW;8;52%

Everett;Mostly clear;36;WNW;1;89%

Fort Lewis;Clear;35;ESE;3;89%

Friday Harbor;Clear;38;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;43;W;3;87%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;85%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;33;NW;5;68%

Olympia;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;93%

Omak;Mostly clear;34;NW;3;64%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;3;75%

Port Angeles;Clear;42;N;3;67%

Pullman;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;85%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;37;NNW;1;90%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;37;E;5;95%

Renton;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;79%

Seattle;Clear;41;NNE;1;87%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;41;Calm;0;85%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;34;NW;3;96%

Spokane;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;31;W;6;83%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;85%

Stampede Pass;Fog;30;SW;6;92%

Tacoma;Clear;41;Calm;0;75%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;75%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;47;NW;3;70%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;37;SE;6;78%

Wenatchee;Clear;42;NW;8;52%

Whidbey Island;Clear;36;SE;5;92%

Yakima;Mostly clear;41;WNW;5;55%

_____

