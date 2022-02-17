WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, February 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;95% Bellingham;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;37;SE;1;93% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;74% Eastsound;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;39;NW;14;66% Ephrata;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;81% Everett;Cloudy;39;ESE;1;91% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;6;89% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;43;E;5;85% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;92% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;33;SE;2;75% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;100% Omak;Mostly clear;32;SSW;5;69% Pasco;Partly cloudy;31;W;3;78% Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;85% Pullman;Mostly clear;31;W;3;72% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;38;SE;2;90% Quillayute;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100% Renton;Mostly clear;40;SE;5;82% Seattle;Clear;41;SE;1;86% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;41;SSE;6;85% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;7;88% Spokane;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;78% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;31;WNW;6;76% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;78% Stampede Pass;Fog;31;N;3;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;40;Calm;2;92% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;Calm;1;92% Vancouver;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;83% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;38;ESE;9;64% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;38;W;6;64% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;42;ESE;7;88% Yakima;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;64% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather