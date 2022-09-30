Skip to main content
US Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;63;44;61;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;63%;27%;2

Albuquerque, NM;81;56;80;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;38%;15%;6

Anchorage, AK;54;40;50;42;Cloudy;E;6;71%;92%;1

Asheville, NC;61;52;60;51;Showers around;NNW;9;90%;78%;1

Atlanta, GA;74;55;74;56;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;13;59%;5%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;66;59;66;60;Rain and wind;NNE;19;91%;100%;1

Austin, TX;88;56;89;56;Plenty of sun;E;5;32%;3%;6

Baltimore, MD;65;57;62;58;Rain and wind;NE;13;94%;99%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;81;51;84;52;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;44%;2%;6

Billings, MT;59;50;54;46;A shower and t-storm;ENE;9;87%;95%;1

Birmingham, AL;81;50;79;54;Partly sunny;N;9;44%;1%;6

Bismarck, ND;74;53;72;51;Breezy;ENE;14;59%;16%;3

Boise, ID;72;48;73;52;Brilliant sunshine;ENE;7;46%;0%;4

Boston, MA;60;49;60;53;Rain and wind;NNE;17;71%;99%;1

Bridgeport, CT;63;52;57;52;Rain and wind;NNE;11;80%;100%;1

Buffalo, NY;64;46;66;50;High clouds;NE;9;58%;11%;4

Burlington, VT;63;43;65;44;Partly sunny;N;6;59%;8%;4

Caribou, ME;65;41;61;35;Increasing clouds;N;8;66%;12%;3

Casper, WY;64;46;60;39;A shower and t-storm;E;8;78%;91%;1

Charleston, SC;66;59;79;63;Warmer;SSW;11;65%;16%;6

Charleston, WV;64;53;58;52;Rain and wind;NNW;16;92%;100%;1

Charlotte, NC;60;56;68;56;Windy in the morning;NNW;9;81%;44%;1

Cheyenne, WY;67;47;64;45;A shower and t-storm;W;8;70%;91%;2

Chicago, IL;63;54;68;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;12;48%;1%;4

Cleveland, OH;63;55;63;57;High clouds, breezy;NE;14;62%;26%;4

Columbia, SC;60;57;76;59;Humid and warmer;NNE;7;66%;29%;3

Columbus, OH;66;50;63;53;Rather cloudy;NNE;9;62%;85%;2

Concord, NH;61;40;63;45;High clouds;ESE;5;62%;10%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;55;84;56;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;34%;3%;6

Denver, CO;81;50;70;48;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;61%;69%;3

Des Moines, IA;72;49;75;50;Sunny and nice;ESE;7;48%;1%;4

Detroit, MI;68;49;68;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;10;55%;0%;3

Dodge City, KS;87;55;87;51;Plenty of sunshine;SE;15;32%;4%;5

Duluth, MN;64;50;57;49;Breezy and cooler;ENE;14;79%;39%;2

El Paso, TX;85;62;87;63;Partly sunny;ESE;9;34%;26%;6

Fairbanks, AK;53;37;49;36;A couple of showers;NNW;5;77%;95%;0

Fargo, ND;75;52;72;52;A stray p.m. shower;ESE;10;48%;54%;4

Grand Junction, CO;73;49;69;52;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;8;72%;68%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;66;42;70;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;55%;0%;4

Hartford, CT;65;50;60;51;Rain and wind;NNE;8;76%;100%;1

Helena, MT;54;48;55;46;A shower and t-storm;W;8;85%;99%;1

Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;74;A morning shower;NE;9;62%;67%;9

Houston, TX;84;56;86;59;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;41%;5%;6

Indianapolis, IN;70;48;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;10;49%;0%;5

Jackson, MS;81;49;81;51;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;43%;1%;6

Jacksonville, FL;75;59;85;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;7;58%;9%;6

Juneau, AK;55;52;54;44;Cloudy with showers;S;8;86%;98%;1

Kansas City, MO;76;50;77;51;Sunny and nice;E;7;42%;4%;5

Knoxville, TN;75;53;62;54;Rain and wind;WSW;18;82%;98%;1

Las Vegas, NV;97;69;95;70;Sunny and hot;S;7;23%;1%;5

Lexington, KY;70;51;65;53;Rain and wind;N;17;76%;96%;1

Little Rock, AR;80;48;81;51;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;39%;3%;5

Long Beach, CA;79;65;76;62;Clearing;SSW;6;73%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;81;62;78;61;Turning sunny;SW;6;69%;0%;5

Louisville, KY;73;49;74;53;Mostly cloudy;N;9;51%;0%;4

Madison, WI;68;42;69;49;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;58%;0%;4

Memphis, TN;76;52;81;55;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;34%;0%;5

Miami, FL;83;73;85;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;67%;44%;6

Milwaukee, WI;65;50;64;54;Sunshine;NNE;10;61%;0%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;54;73;54;Mostly sunny;E;7;48%;44%;4

Mobile, AL;82;55;84;56;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;41%;1%;6

Montgomery, AL;82;51;81;54;Mostly sunny;N;7;46%;2%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;50;37;46;31;Partly sunny;N;12;62%;9%;2

Nashville, TN;78;47;77;51;Variable cloudiness;N;9;47%;0%;4

New Orleans, LA;80;62;82;63;Sunny and nice;N;8;42%;2%;6

New York, NY;64;53;57;53;Rain and wind;NNE;19;87%;100%;1

Newark, NJ;64;53;58;53;Rain and wind;NNE;20;85%;100%;1

Norfolk, VA;67;66;80;64;Windy in the morning;E;13;75%;37%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;83;54;84;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;34%;2%;5

Olympia, WA;74;49;80;49;Sunny and very warm;NNE;6;60%;3%;4

Omaha, NE;78;51;78;50;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;12;44%;3%;4

Orlando, FL;79;65;85;66;Mostly sunny;NW;6;60%;15%;7

Philadelphia, PA;65;55;61;55;Rain and wind;NE;14;92%;100%;1

Phoenix, AZ;98;77;97;79;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;33%;2%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;62;51;58;52;Rain and wind;NNE;18;81%;100%;1

Portland, ME;61;44;63;47;Some sun;WNW;5;63%;3%;4

Portland, OR;76;55;85;56;Sunny and very warm;NNE;10;50%;3%;4

Providence, RI;64;47;59;51;Rain and wind;NNE;9;80%;100%;1

Raleigh, NC;63;59;71;59;Warmer;WNW;11;78%;41%;1

Reno, NV;77;44;78;46;Sunny and nice;NW;6;34%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;61;59;72;60;Rain and wind;NNW;16;82%;93%;1

Roswell, NM;86;56;86;56;Partly sunny;S;10;35%;6%;6

Sacramento, CA;89;57;88;57;Sunny and warm;S;5;45%;0%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;70;47;71;50;Mostly sunny;NE;7;47%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;91;58;89;57;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;39%;2%;7

San Diego, CA;73;65;74;66;Low clouds may break;WNW;7;66%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;77;57;72;58;Clouds, then sun;WSW;11;69%;0%;4

Savannah, GA;66;57;83;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;8;62%;12%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;54;76;55;Sunny and warm;NNE;10;60%;3%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;81;55;78;51;Sunny and breezy;SE;14;40%;6%;4

Spokane, WA;70;48;79;50;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;52%;1%;4

Springfield, IL;71;42;75;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;49%;0%;5

St. Louis, MO;73;45;75;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;45%;0%;5

Tampa, FL;78;64;85;66;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;65%;7%;7

Toledo, OH;65;47;68;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;57%;0%;3

Tucson, AZ;90;67;92;69;Mostly sunny;SE;6;40%;2%;6

Tulsa, OK;81;48;82;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;38%;4%;5

Vero Beach, FL;82;67;85;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;68%;35%;7

Washington, DC;64;57;64;57;Rain and wind;NE;15;90%;100%;1

Wichita, KS;82;53;83;50;Partly sunny;ESE;9;33%;5%;5

Wilmington, DE;65;56;61;56;Rain and wind;NE;16;95%;99%;1

