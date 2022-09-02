Skip to main content
US Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;80;58;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;55%;25%;6

Albuquerque, NM;92;66;87;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;11;37%;56%;9

Anchorage, AK;60;48;56;48;Showers around;NNE;3;84%;75%;1

Asheville, NC;82;66;81;66;A t-storm around;ESE;6;73%;64%;4

Atlanta, GA;84;71;82;70;A t-storm or two;ESE;7;80%;98%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;76;68;82;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;69%;1%;7

Austin, TX;94;74;85;71;A t-storm or two;N;2;79%;99%;2

Baltimore, MD;87;73;89;73;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;57%;28%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;85;75;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;80%;100%;2

Billings, MT;92;61;101;69;Very hot;S;8;26%;5%;6

Birmingham, AL;87;73;85;72;Thunderstorms;SE;6;80%;100%;2

Bismarck, ND;81;48;84;54;Plenty of sunshine;SE;9;42%;1%;5

Boise, ID;100;71;99;64;Very hot;NNE;8;13%;0%;6

Boston, MA;71;58;77;63;Nice with some sun;SSW;8;53%;3%;6

Bridgeport, CT;76;62;80;67;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;9%;6

Buffalo, NY;86;68;83;68;A t-storm around;SSW;9;60%;64%;6

Burlington, VT;76;62;83;64;Breezy in the a.m.;S;12;52%;27%;6

Caribou, ME;70;50;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;59%;28%;5

Casper, WY;89;50;93;53;Near-record heat;SSE;5;30%;3%;7

Charleston, SC;84;75;83;73;A couple of t-storms;E;8;83%;93%;4

Charleston, WV;89;69;87;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;5;66%;89%;4

Charlotte, NC;91;68;89;69;A t-storm around;ESE;6;61%;55%;8

Cheyenne, WY;86;54;85;55;Sunny;SSE;10;32%;1%;7

Chicago, IL;88;71;82;69;A t-storm around;N;8;57%;55%;6

Cleveland, OH;83;71;85;71;A t-storm around;S;8;64%;94%;6

Columbia, SC;91;72;87;72;A t-storm or two;ESE;6;71%;95%;6

Columbus, OH;85;68;81;68;More humid;SE;7;72%;55%;7

Concord, NH;77;50;81;56;Partly sunny;SSE;5;56%;5%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;71%;69%;6

Denver, CO;92;61;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;30%;5%;7

Des Moines, IA;89;64;79;63;A stray thunderstorm;NNE;11;63%;44%;6

Detroit, MI;85;69;88;69;A t-storm around;SW;7;57%;55%;6

Dodge City, KS;95;63;92;59;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;9;48%;0%;8

Duluth, MN;86;57;62;50;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;12;73%;2%;5

El Paso, TX;88;69;86;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;47%;25%;9

Fairbanks, AK;64;48;60;48;Rain and drizzle;WSW;4;71%;99%;1

Fargo, ND;75;48;72;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;64%;0%;5

Grand Junction, CO;99;64;98;65;Hot;S;9;17%;0%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;85;68;84;65;A t-storm around;NE;7;65%;44%;6

Hartford, CT;79;58;83;63;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;8%;6

Helena, MT;95;56;101;60;Hot;W;6;23%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;76;A morning shower;ENE;13;65%;77%;7

Houston, TX;91;76;85;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;80%;99%;2

Indianapolis, IN;86;70;85;69;Humid, a p.m. shower;ESE;6;60%;89%;7

Jackson, MS;93;73;87;73;Thunderstorms;SW;4;79%;100%;3

Jacksonville, FL;90;75;89;75;A couple of t-storms;E;7;77%;93%;6

Juneau, AK;59;54;58;50;Periods of rain;SE;15;93%;100%;1

Kansas City, MO;88;69;86;68;Mostly sunny, humid;N;7;65%;27%;7

Knoxville, TN;90;69;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;81%;77%;2

Las Vegas, NV;109;83;108;84;Record-tying heat;SSE;6;28%;6%;8

Lexington, KY;88;70;80;68;Heavy thunderstorms;E;7;81%;98%;5

Little Rock, AR;84;71;86;71;A thunderstorm;N;6;68%;88%;5

Long Beach, CA;90;72;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;43%;3%;8

Los Angeles, CA;96;73;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;45%;3%;8

Louisville, KY;86;72;83;70;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;6;78%;99%;4

Madison, WI;83;66;73;56;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;80%;46%;3

Memphis, TN;89;74;90;73;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;6;72%;96%;7

Miami, FL;90;80;91;81;A t-storm around;ENE;11;63%;64%;9

Milwaukee, WI;85;70;77;64;A t-storm around;NNE;11;76%;73%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;60;75;54;Sunny and cooler;NE;10;52%;3%;6

Mobile, AL;89;76;89;75;Thunderstorms;WSW;6;78%;100%;3

Montgomery, AL;91;72;84;71;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;82%;100%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;52;45;55;49;Increasingly windy;SSW;23;72%;16%;6

Nashville, TN;91;72;84;71;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SSE;6;75%;90%;3

New Orleans, LA;92;79;87;76;Thunderstorms;WNW;7;77%;100%;2

New York, NY;78;66;83;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;57%;7%;7

Newark, NJ;80;63;83;67;Sun and clouds;SSE;7;60%;10%;5

Norfolk, VA;88;70;87;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;61%;10%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;91;69;91;68;Partly sunny, humid;W;7;63%;7%;8

Olympia, WA;84;56;77;52;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;63%;5%;5

Omaha, NE;94;61;80;58;Sunny and cooler;NE;11;56%;7%;6

Orlando, FL;91;76;92;77;Partly sunny;NE;6;69%;44%;9

Philadelphia, PA;85;68;90;72;Hot with some sun;SSE;6;54%;5%;7

Phoenix, AZ;105;84;107;86;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;31%;3%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;86;69;84;69;A t-storm around;SE;6;64%;82%;6

Portland, ME;71;54;72;59;Partly sunny;SSW;8;66%;4%;6

Portland, OR;87;60;78;57;Turning sunny;NNE;5;58%;27%;5

Providence, RI;78;55;80;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;2%;6

Raleigh, NC;92;68;88;67;Humid;SE;6;65%;31%;7

Reno, NV;98;65;96;62;Hot, turning breezy;WSW;11;19%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;91;66;88;66;Humid;SE;5;65%;12%;7

Roswell, NM;88;66;89;65;Clouds limiting sun;NNE;7;57%;39%;7

Sacramento, CA;102;64;101;64;Sunny and hot;SSW;5;29%;0%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;100;69;103;73;Very hot;ESE;7;15%;0%;7

San Antonio, TX;95;77;87;74;Thunderstorms;E;8;75%;100%;3

San Diego, CA;82;72;88;73;Mostly sunny, humid;NNW;8;59%;0%;9

San Francisco, CA;70;59;76;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;54%;0%;7

Savannah, GA;88;74;86;73;A couple of t-storms;E;6;79%;93%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;83;58;75;57;Mist in the morning;SSW;8;67%;47%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;92;54;79;52;Sunny, not as warm;ENE;9;52%;0%;6

Spokane, WA;99;61;88;57;A t-storm around;SSE;5;34%;42%;5

Springfield, IL;80;64;81;64;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;4;71%;17%;7

St. Louis, MO;83;67;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;76%;82%;6

Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;75%;56%;8

Toledo, OH;85;67;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;SW;3;67%;36%;6

Tucson, AZ;100;77;99;76;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;36%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;86;68;89;68;Humid;NW;6;64%;3%;7

Vero Beach, FL;91;75;91;75;A stray t-shower;E;8;74%;50%;10

Washington, DC;87;70;89;69;Humid;SSE;6;60%;3%;7

Wichita, KS;93;66;93;58;Partly sunny;NNE;8;52%;3%;7

Wilmington, DE;84;66;88;69;Warm with some sun;SE;6;60%;3%;7

