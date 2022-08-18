US Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;82;63;89;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;46%;3%;7 Albuquerque, NM;82;64;83;62;A shower and t-storm;E;7;55%;100%;7 Anchorage, AK;57;49;57;51;Periods of rain;ENE;7;93%;99%;1 Asheville, NC;82;65;71;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;5;86%;88%;2 Atlanta, GA;82;68;78;68;A shower and t-storm;E;6;85%;93%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;81;69;84;70;Warm with sunshine;SSW;10;60%;25%;8 Austin, TX;98;74;94;75;A shower and t-storm;SSE;2;66%;90%;6 Baltimore, MD;88;69;89;72;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;52%;13%;8 Baton Rouge, LA;89;75;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;6;78%;96%;3 Billings, MT;89;61;88;58;Sunny and pleasant;E;10;35%;3%;7 Birmingham, AL;85;71;81;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;6;76%;96%;3 Bismarck, ND;84;60;78;57;Breezy with a shower;NNE;15;64%;81%;4 Boise, ID;101;74;93;70;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;7;32%;3%;6 Boston, MA;82;66;89;69;Warmer with sunshine;SW;7;38%;3%;7 Bridgeport, CT;84;64;87;69;Warm with sunshine;SSW;8;47%;4%;8 Buffalo, NY;80;64;82;64;Mostly sunny;SE;8;54%;7%;7 Burlington, VT;77;60;84;63;Warmer with some sun;S;6;55%;10%;7 Caribou, ME;70;58;74;57;Clearing, a shower;W;9;75%;82%;3 Casper, WY;86;51;82;48;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;10;37%;2%;8 Charleston, SC;82;73;84;74;A thunderstorm;S;7;82%;93%;6 Charleston, WV;83;61;86;66;A t-storm around;SE;5;66%;55%;7 Charlotte, NC;85;67;76;68;Drenching t-storms;ENE;7;85%;100%;3 Cheyenne, WY;83;55;77;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;36%;3%;9 Chicago, IL;80;69;86;70;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;47%;30%;8 Cleveland, OH;79;68;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;58%;12%;8 Columbia, SC;85;70;77;70;Thunderstorms;E;6;91%;99%;2 Columbus, OH;83;62;86;67;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;54%;23%;8 Concord, NH;77;57;87;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;46%;3%;7 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;75;95;78;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;53%;8%;10 Denver, CO;88;60;82;59;Partly sunny;E;8;37%;30%;8 Des Moines, IA;85;67;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;68%;87%;6 Detroit, MI;86;62;87;65;Sunny and warm;SSE;8;54%;13%;8 Dodge City, KS;89;65;91;63;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;47%;80%;9 Duluth, MN;76;61;66;58;A shower and t-storm;NE;9;91%;95%;2 El Paso, TX;82;69;83;68;A t-storm or two;ESE;9;63%;99%;6 Fairbanks, AK;68;47;67;50;Clouds and sun;NE;5;58%;41%;2 Fargo, ND;71;63;70;60;A couple of showers;NNE;8;97%;93%;2 Grand Junction, CO;94;69;81;62;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;8;44%;66%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;84;61;85;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;61%;20%;7 Hartford, CT;85;64;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;41%;4%;8 Helena, MT;95;60;95;59;Mostly cloudy, hot;ESE;6;30%;4%;5 Honolulu, HI;89;77;90;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;57%;14%;12 Houston, TX;95;76;88;78;A shower and t-storm;S;6;75%;98%;3 Indianapolis, IN;83;64;85;67;Nice with sunshine;ESE;6;55%;13%;8 Jackson, MS;81;71;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;77%;88%;3 Jacksonville, FL;91;73;88;74;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;77%;96%;7 Juneau, AK;66;53;63;52;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;83%;22%;1 Kansas City, MO;85;69;85;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;64%;75%;8 Knoxville, TN;86;65;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;76%;67%;3 Las Vegas, NV;99;80;100;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;37%;76%;9 Lexington, KY;84;63;86;66;Partly sunny;SE;7;60%;43%;9 Little Rock, AR;85;67;89;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;59%;11%;9 Long Beach, CA;86;67;83;68;Hazy sun;SE;6;59%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;83;64;83;65;Hazy sunshine;S;7;55%;0%;10 Louisville, KY;85;65;89;69;Partly sunny;ESE;6;55%;14%;9 Madison, WI;85;64;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;61%;80%;7 Memphis, TN;90;71;89;72;Partly sunny;ENE;4;57%;15%;9 Miami, FL;92;80;91;82;A t-storm around;E;9;64%;73%;11 Milwaukee, WI;85;67;82;67;Partly sunny;SSE;11;57%;34%;7 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;64;75;64;A shower and t-storm;ENE;6;81%;95%;2 Mobile, AL;84;73;85;76;A shower and t-storm;S;6;79%;98%;4 Montgomery, AL;84;70;79;70;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;83%;98%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;46;42;55;49;Windy;W;32;84%;28%;4 Nashville, TN;88;66;87;71;A t-storm around;SSE;6;57%;55%;9 New Orleans, LA;87;77;85;78;Couple of t-storms;S;7;75%;96%;3 New York, NY;86;70;88;73;Lots of sun, warm;SSW;8;43%;3%;8 Newark, NJ;89;64;90;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;43%;4%;8 Norfolk, VA;88;67;86;72;Plenty of clouds;SE;7;58%;91%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;87;66;93;72;Mostly sunny;SE;8;52%;5%;9 Olympia, WA;94;62;80;58;Cooler but pleasant;SW;7;69%;35%;2 Omaha, NE;85;64;81;62;A t-storm around;WNW;8;70%;52%;7 Orlando, FL;96;77;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;5;70%;76%;9 Philadelphia, PA;87;69;91;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;46%;5%;8 Phoenix, AZ;101;81;95;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;54%;96%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;82;64;85;67;Fog in the morning;SE;5;55%;19%;8 Portland, ME;71;62;82;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;9;53%;3%;7 Portland, OR;95;68;84;63;Not as hot;N;6;57%;12%;4 Providence, RI;85;64;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;39%;3%;8 Raleigh, NC;87;66;81;70;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;6;76%;100%;3 Reno, NV;85;61;92;62;Brilliant sunshine;W;7;27%;0%;9 Richmond, VA;86;65;86;68;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;60%;78%;9 Roswell, NM;82;69;83;68;A couple of t-storms;SE;6;72%;94%;7 Sacramento, CA;101;65;101;65;Sunny and hot;S;6;35%;0%;8 Salt Lake City, UT;100;74;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;43%;91%;7 San Antonio, TX;100;77;96;76;A shower and t-storm;SSE;8;61%;89%;4 San Diego, CA;80;67;77;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;67%;0%;10 San Francisco, CA;69;57;72;58;Clearing;SW;12;62%;2%;9 Savannah, GA;83;72;86;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;78%;88%;7 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;90;66;79;61;Not as warm;SSW;8;69%;44%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;87;61;70;60;A t-storm in spots;NNW;11;88%;76%;4 Spokane, WA;102;66;100;67;Very hot;NW;4;29%;10%;5 Springfield, IL;83;60;84;65;Nice with sunshine;S;8;58%;60%;8 St. Louis, MO;84;64;86;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;56%;28%;8 Tampa, FL;92;77;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;74%;47%;11 Toledo, OH;83;59;84;63;Nice with sunshine;ESE;3;62%;13%;8 Tucson, AZ;91;72;87;69;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;78%;100%;6 Tulsa, OK;85;66;93;71;Mostly sunny;SE;7;53%;7%;9 Vero Beach, FL;91;74;92;75;A t-storm around;SSW;7;76%;73%;11 Washington, DC;86;67;88;70;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;54%;44%;8 Wichita, KS;89;66;90;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;10;53%;71%;8 Wilmington, DE;86;66;89;70;Sunshine and warm;S;7;52%;5%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather