US Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;86;65;86;66;Very warm;SSE;7;52%;44%;5

Albuquerque, NM;82;52;88;57;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;7%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;53;37;57;38;Clouds breaking;NNW;8;46%;2%;5

Asheville, NC;75;56;74;56;Couple of t-storms;SSE;4;71%;77%;6

Atlanta, GA;77;61;83;64;Variable cloudiness;SSE;5;59%;33%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;67;56;62;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;91%;92%;3

Austin, TX;95;70;95;70;Hot;SSE;3;51%;2%;12

Baltimore, MD;72;63;73;62;A shower and t-storm;SSE;6;82%;95%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;87;68;86;68;A shower and t-storm;SW;5;70%;98%;11

Billings, MT;64;36;63;43;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;9;40%;73%;8

Birmingham, AL;84;66;83;68;A t-storm around;SSW;6;57%;73%;10

Bismarck, ND;64;46;66;47;Windy with some sun;WSW;18;41%;9%;8

Boise, ID;63;49;70;50;A passing shower;ENE;6;50%;81%;5

Boston, MA;76;66;84;66;Very warm;SSW;10;52%;74%;6

Bridgeport, CT;70;59;72;60;More humid;S;6;71%;51%;3

Buffalo, NY;81;64;78;63;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;61%;67%;4

Burlington, VT;88;65;87;64;A t-storm around;SSE;8;46%;90%;8

Caribou, ME;89;62;84;55;Very warm;E;5;41%;85%;7

Casper, WY;60;38;68;37;Increasingly windy;WNW;15;34%;3%;7

Charleston, SC;74;63;78;65;Humid with some sun;S;7;75%;42%;11

Charleston, WV;84;60;82;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;61%;65%;6

Charlotte, NC;73;62;80;63;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;61%;49%;4

Cheyenne, WY;65;43;71;47;Mostly cloudy;W;14;24%;2%;7

Chicago, IL;88;65;70;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;S;7;69%;65%;6

Cleveland, OH;76;64;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;67%;95%;9

Columbia, SC;81;62;82;62;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;4;65%;50%;9

Columbus, OH;83;63;82;64;A t-storm around;S;6;55%;92%;9

Concord, NH;88;59;87;62;Very warm;SSW;6;48%;55%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;70;95;71;Hot;SE;6;48%;2%;11

Denver, CO;75;46;80;50;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;19%;2%;10

Des Moines, IA;81;56;85;57;Partly sunny;WNW;9;46%;81%;9

Detroit, MI;84;63;83;63;Sunshine and warm;S;7;55%;55%;9

Dodge City, KS;82;51;86;56;Rather cloudy;SE;9;45%;13%;8

Duluth, MN;61;49;67;48;A t-storm around;WSW;9;52%;47%;8

El Paso, TX;93;59;96;62;Very warm;NE;5;5%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;47;32;49;32;Chilly with some sun;N;7;52%;29%;3

Fargo, ND;69;51;63;46;Breezy in the p.m.;W;14;51%;30%;8

Grand Junction, CO;74;46;82;53;Partly sunny;N;8;14%;0%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;90;66;80;54;A thunderstorm;W;8;63%;88%;6

Hartford, CT;83;66;83;67;Decreasing clouds;S;8;54%;42%;4

Helena, MT;54;35;60;40;A shower in the p.m.;SW;8;37%;63%;5

Honolulu, HI;85;73;85;72;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;55%;31%;13

Houston, TX;92;71;90;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;56%;26%;11

Indianapolis, IN;89;67;83;63;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;56%;65%;7

Jackson, MS;80;67;85;67;A shower and t-storm;SSW;5;79%;93%;5

Jacksonville, FL;78;65;83;66;Partly sunny;SE;6;68%;35%;11

Juneau, AK;53;39;51;36;A shower;E;8;72%;92%;2

Kansas City, MO;83;61;85;62;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;53%;18%;10

Knoxville, TN;84;62;81;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;61%;91%;7

Las Vegas, NV;89;66;97;72;Sunny and very warm;NW;6;6%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;84;63;81;65;A t-storm around;SW;6;64%;88%;5

Little Rock, AR;95;69;89;66;A t-storm around;NE;6;56%;41%;7

Long Beach, CA;86;59;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;34%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;89;63;89;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;31%;2%;11

Louisville, KY;88;67;86;66;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;56%;91%;6

Madison, WI;92;63;81;58;Clouds breaking;WSW;5;49%;45%;8

Memphis, TN;90;67;83;67;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;6;74%;55%;5

Miami, FL;83;73;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;65%;91%;11

Milwaukee, WI;86;62;76;59;A t-storm around;SSW;5;61%;64%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;58;75;52;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;12;43%;13%;9

Mobile, AL;88;69;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;64%;82%;11

Montgomery, AL;85;62;81;66;Nice with sunshine;SSE;4;64%;42%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;62;52;59;50;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;17;67%;88%;4

Nashville, TN;87;68;83;64;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;58%;76%;5

New Orleans, LA;90;70;86;72;Couple of t-storms;W;6;68%;94%;9

New York, NY;70;62;71;62;A shower, more humid;SSE;5;71%;57%;3

Newark, NJ;72;61;71;62;A shower or two;SE;5;74%;96%;2

Norfolk, VA;73;62;75;64;A shower and t-storm;S;7;76%;95%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;89;64;86;68;Mostly sunny, warm;E;8;64%;28%;11

Olympia, WA;57;44;61;47;Rain and drizzle;WSW;9;80%;87%;2

Omaha, NE;84;56;86;59;Partly sunny;N;11;38%;80%;10

Orlando, FL;89;69;91;72;Partly sunny;ESE;4;56%;33%;12

Philadelphia, PA;73;64;76;64;Couple of t-storms;SSE;6;70%;98%;3

Phoenix, AZ;97;67;104;71;Hot with hazy sun;W;6;8%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;79;64;79;64;Couple of t-storms;SSE;6;58%;91%;3

Portland, ME;70;58;74;59;Warmer;SSW;9;67%;82%;8

Portland, OR;59;50;68;54;Rain and drizzle;S;7;66%;75%;2

Providence, RI;79;63;82;62;Decreasing clouds;S;8;56%;87%;5

Raleigh, NC;75;63;78;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;6;73%;88%;4

Reno, NV;72;45;80;53;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;5;30%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;74;62;76;63;A shower and t-storm;SSE;5;80%;93%;2

Roswell, NM;96;54;99;56;Hot;SSW;5;7%;2%;12

Sacramento, CA;83;55;92;57;Sunny and hot;W;8;37%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;66;49;77;53;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;7;27%;0%;10

San Antonio, TX;97;72;96;69;Hot;SSE;7;43%;1%;12

San Diego, CA;75;57;78;58;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;7;51%;1%;11

San Francisco, CA;68;53;68;53;Sunshine;WSW;9;64%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;76;61;82;65;Humid with a shower;SSE;4;89%;50%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;46;62;50;Rain and drizzle;S;9;77%;87%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;77;51;73;50;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;41%;23%;7

Spokane, WA;55;41;55;45;A shower or two;ESE;4;80%;75%;2

Springfield, IL;89;65;84;60;Clouds breaking;NW;9;62%;26%;9

St. Louis, MO;88;65;82;62;A t-storm around;WNW;7;63%;41%;9

Tampa, FL;83;67;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;62%;10%;12

Toledo, OH;83;63;81;61;A p.m. t-storm;S;3;61%;75%;8

Tucson, AZ;94;60;101;65;Hazy sun, very hot;ENE;5;5%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;84;66;86;66;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;65%;20%;11

Vero Beach, FL;80;64;85;67;Partly sunny;SE;7;71%;44%;12

Washington, DC;73;63;74;63;Couple of t-storms;SE;5;79%;83%;3

Wichita, KS;81;56;87;62;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;7;54%;36%;10

Wilmington, DE;72;63;74;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;75%;97%;2

