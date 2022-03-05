US Forecast

Skip to main content
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;40;35;63;41;A couple of showers;W;20;62%;90%;1

Albuquerque, NM;58;35;45;27;Windy, blowing dust;ESE;19;29%;26%;3

Anchorage, AK;36;25;35;17;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;65%;2%;2

Asheville, NC;70;56;72;58;Sun and clouds, warm;SSE;8;51%;5%;4

Atlanta, GA;72;58;79;61;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;55%;2%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;48;44;61;55;Windy with a shower;SW;20;96%;87%;2

Austin, TX;82;66;81;55;A t-storm around;S;11;62%;81%;2

Baltimore, MD;55;48;74;57;Warm;WSW;15;64%;78%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;80;64;83;68;A shower in spots;SSE;11;68%;66%;2

Billings, MT;30;17;29;19;Mainly cloudy, cold;NNW;7;59%;20%;1

Birmingham, AL;81;58;81;64;Warm with some sun;S;9;55%;44%;4

Bismarck, ND;24;14;25;14;Mostly cloudy;NNW;14;61%;2%;1

Boise, ID;53;29;49;22;Periods of sun;NW;10;45%;31%;4

Boston, MA;42;35;61;49;A couple of showers;WSW;18;70%;87%;1

Bridgeport, CT;43;36;67;51;A couple of showers;WSW;15;69%;85%;1

Buffalo, NY;50;46;64;37;Very windy;WSW;28;64%;70%;2

Burlington, VT;35;31;56;37;Rain, windy, mild;WSW;20;73%;93%;1

Caribou, ME;29;12;37;25;A bit of ice;WSW;12;80%;99%;1

Casper, WY;22;13;21;7;A little snow, cold;NNE;14;71%;89%;1

Charleston, SC;73;65;76;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;62%;12%;5

Charleston, WV;80;64;71;60;A couple of showers;S;15;56%;100%;1

Charlotte, NC;70;60;78;60;Periods of sun;SSW;9;54%;6%;2

Cheyenne, WY;23;13;16;2;A little snow, cold;NNW;10;92%;91%;1

Chicago, IL;68;42;45;36;Winds subsiding;NNE;21;57%;82%;4

Cleveland, OH;67;56;65;40;Windy;W;22;63%;96%;4

Columbia, SC;76;60;83;62;Very warm;S;8;50%;7%;4

Columbus, OH;75;62;73;53;Winds subsiding;SSE;18;60%;99%;3

Concord, NH;39;28;56;40;A little rain;W;15;76%;86%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;63;79;43;A severe t-storm;WSW;19;65%;99%;2

Denver, CO;35;21;26;10;A little snow;NNE;8;93%;99%;1

Des Moines, IA;61;28;42;23;Cooler;N;14;59%;80%;4

Detroit, MI;55;51;63;37;Winds subsiding;NW;20;50%;80%;4

Dodge City, KS;62;21;43;17;Cooler;NNW;15;51%;20%;5

Duluth, MN;31;28;35;17;Some morning snow;WNW;12;67%;54%;1

El Paso, TX;73;46;63;36;Blowing dust;NW;15;19%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;25;15;27;8;Low clouds;NNE;6;61%;19%;1

Fargo, ND;28;20;24;6;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;14;76%;27%;1

Grand Junction, CO;49;31;44;26;Morning snow showers;N;8;58%;95%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;64;47;49;33;Windy and cooler;NNW;20;65%;74%;1

Hartford, CT;43;36;63;48;A couple of showers;SW;15;70%;92%;1

Helena, MT;34;18;32;18;A few flurries;SSW;11;51%;50%;2

Honolulu, HI;81;67;81;67;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;54%;15%;8

Houston, TX;80;68;78;67;Mostly cloudy;S;10;75%;55%;4

Indianapolis, IN;76;62;64;48;Windy in the morning;ENE;16;51%;100%;4

Jackson, MS;81;63;82;68;A shower, very warm;S;12;64%;75%;2

Jacksonville, FL;78;60;82;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;10;57%;5%;6

Juneau, AK;40;37;42;25;Rain and snow shower;ENE;6;78%;66%;1

Kansas City, MO;73;31;50;27;Cooler;N;8;49%;99%;4

Knoxville, TN;79;61;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;10;49%;25%;3

Las Vegas, NV;56;40;63;44;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;6;31%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;73;61;64;59;A couple of showers;S;11;76%;99%;1

Little Rock, AR;73;65;75;56;A shower and t-storm;S;10;69%;99%;1

Long Beach, CA;60;42;62;44;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;6;48%;1%;5

Los Angeles, CA;59;42;63;43;Mostly sunny, cool;S;6;50%;2%;5

Louisville, KY;76;64;68;61;A few showers;S;11;68%;98%;1

Madison, WI;58;36;43;32;Cooler;NNW;13;57%;71%;1

Memphis, TN;77;66;78;62;A thunderstorm;S;14;63%;99%;1

Miami, FL;80;76;80;76;Breezy with some sun;E;16;52%;81%;6

Milwaukee, WI;63;40;46;32;Windy in the morning;N;20;57%;74%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;28;33;19;Low clouds;NW;14;64%;6%;1

Mobile, AL;78;62;77;66;Partly sunny, humid;SE;10;81%;69%;4

Montgomery, AL;81;55;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;58%;29%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;19;16;36;23;A little rain, windy;W;26;97%;99%;1

Nashville, TN;73;66;76;67;A shower and t-storm;S;11;65%;91%;1

New Orleans, LA;81;68;82;70;A shower in spots;SE;12;71%;55%;4

New York, NY;46;42;70;55;A couple of showers;WSW;15;65%;90%;2

Newark, NJ;46;39;70;55;A couple of showers;WSW;16;62%;87%;2

Norfolk, VA;62;56;78;64;Breezy;SSW;14;57%;8%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;80;39;46;28;A t-storm or two;N;9;80%;94%;1

Olympia, WA;52;30;54;32;Partly sunny;SW;3;74%;9%;3

Omaha, NE;54;24;40;20;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;13;55%;88%;4

Orlando, FL;85;65;87;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;12;49%;2%;6

Philadelphia, PA;54;43;72;57;A couple of showers;SW;19;60%;85%;2

Phoenix, AZ;69;46;65;44;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;36%;1%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;71;59;71;55;Showers around;SW;19;52%;96%;2

Portland, ME;37;32;51;40;Occasional rain;WSW;15;76%;93%;1

Portland, OR;55;33;53;34;Partly sunny;N;4;68%;8%;4

Providence, RI;44;35;61;50;A couple of showers;SW;15;69%;88%;1

Raleigh, NC;67;61;79;62;Breezy, warm;SSW;14;51%;8%;4

Reno, NV;41;24;46;23;Partly sunny, cold;NW;6;36%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;65;59;77;63;Breezy;SSW;14;54%;24%;3

Roswell, NM;74;39;67;28;Increasingly windy;NW;18;13%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;52;33;64;37;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;52%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;49;33;38;24;Snow;ESE;11;66%;92%;2

San Antonio, TX;82;67;83;61;Warm with a shower;SSE;13;70%;75%;5

San Diego, CA;60;51;62;43;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;7;53%;9%;5

San Francisco, CA;57;43;60;43;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;8;58%;2%;5

Savannah, GA;78;59;81;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;70%;6%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;36;53;36;Sun and some clouds;SSE;5;70%;10%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;38;20;29;15;Cloudy and colder;N;13;68%;5%;1

Spokane, WA;47;26;49;30;Partly sunny;SSW;3;51%;7%;3

Springfield, IL;75;42;53;35;Cooler;NNE;11;59%;99%;4

St. Louis, MO;77;46;57;38;Cooler;NE;7;55%;100%;3

Tampa, FL;86;66;89;66;Hot;ESE;9;53%;2%;6

Toledo, OH;63;55;62;36;Windy and warm;NNW;20;55%;90%;4

Tucson, AZ;72;42;61;36;Periods of sun;NNE;6;37%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;80;41;51;31;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNW;8;84%;99%;1

Vero Beach, FL;81;68;82;68;Breezy with sunshine;SE;15;60%;14%;7

Washington, DC;62;52;76;60;Breezy with a shower;SW;15;57%;88%;2

Wichita, KS;77;29;46;23;Cooler, p.m. showers;N;11;64%;100%;4

Wilmington, DE;53;44;73;55;A couple of showers;SW;19;61%;74%;2

