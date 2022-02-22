US Forecast

Chippewa Hills wrestlers fall in regional semifinal round Chippewa Hills and Evart both lost their regional semifinal matches on Wednesday while Pine River...

Evart wrestler reflects on quality season Riley Ransom has been a very valuable to the Evart wrestling program as was his brother, Reese, a...

Reed City's defense slows down Big Rapids What a difference a few weeks make. Reed City lost 50-30 to Big Rapids last month at home in...