The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 19, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large storm will turn eastward across the Great Lakes

region today. As snow begins to taper off over the Upper

Midwest, rain and areas of ice and snow will spread over the

Northeast. As this storm drifts off the coast on Friday, a

period of accumulating snow is in store for northern New

York and New England to end the week. South of the storm

track, thunderstorms, some severe, will extend from Ohio and

Pennsylvania to northern Florida. Dry air is forecast to

sweep across the Plains. As a weak storm pushes inland over

the West, snow and snow showers are expected from western

Montana to central Nevada. Rain showers will dampen parts of

Southern California. Chilly winds will kick up along the

Pacific coast in the wake of the storm.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 88 at Edinburg, TX

National Low Wednesday -18 at Boulder, WY

