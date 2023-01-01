The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 1, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system will depart the New England coast today with

any lingering rain or snow showers coming to an end by early

afternoon. A weak system is expected to bring a few showers

and flurries across the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, generally

dry weather is expected from the Plains through the

Mississippi Valley and into the Southeast. There may be a

stray shower or two across the Florida Peninsula. A storm

that brought heavy rain and flooding to California at the

beginning of the weekend will spread into the Four Corners

region. Rain will persist in Southern California and spread

into Arizona with heavy snow expected for the high terrain

of Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and eventually

Colorado. The Pacific Northwest will be generally dry but

cool.

SPECIAL WEATHER

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday -5 at Chinook, MT

