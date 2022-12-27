The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A cold, westerly wind over the eastern Great Lakes today will continue to promote some lake-effect snow showers in parts of western and northern New York. A wave of quick-hitting snow streaking through Minnesota and the western Great Lakes will bring a fresh dusting. Cool but dry conditions will linger elsewhere across the Midwest, Northeast and down to the southeastern U.S. as well. It also remains cooler than normal in Florida with some showers in South Florida. Windy and milder conditions are expected across the Plains. A potent storm will spread rain and mountain snow from the Pacific Northwest to western Wyoming and Central California. The Sierra Nevada could receive over a foot of snow through midweek. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 86 at Santee, CA National Low Monday -24 at Bottineau, ND _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather