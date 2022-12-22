The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 22, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will rapidly strengthen over the Midwest as an

outbreak of frigid air expands from the Rockies through the

Plains today. The storm will quickly evolve into a blizzard

over several Midwest states where dangerous travel and

travel shutdowns are in store. Where rain or a small amount

of snow falls in parts of the Ohio, Tennessee and lower

Mississippi valleys to the southern Appalachians, a rapid

freeze-up can make for icy roads. Rain and milder air will

expand northward in the East, but a pocket of snow and ice

may persist over the interior Northeast. Winds can lead to

regional power outages from the Plains to the Atlantic coast

as the storm grows in size and strength into Friday. Most

areas from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be dry, but

rain and ice may break out late in western Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 84 at Marathon, FL

National Low Wednesday -35 at Havre, MT

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather