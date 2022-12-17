The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 17, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As the last gasp of a cross-country storm lingers, a zone of

cold air with lake-effect snow and pockets of flurries will

extend from the Upper Midwest to the interior Northeast

today. Farther south, rain will gather along the Louisiana

and Texas coasts as a storm slowly takes shape. That storm

is likely to spread a batch of snow and ice over parts of

the South Central region by early next week. During this

weekend, frigid air will gather over western Canada and is

forecast to lunge southward over the Central states next

week, before turning eastward. As the cold air reaches the

South Central states and Northeast, a major storm with snow,

rain and a freeze-up is likely to unfold that can have major

ramifications for travel prior to Christmas. The storm and

frigid air will mark and end to early-week tranquility.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 82 at Marathon, FL

National Low Friday -29 at Farson, WY

