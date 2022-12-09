The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 9, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will spread a swath of drenching rain from the Ohio

Valley to the Carolinas as rain trails back through the

Tennessee Valley and into northeastern Texas today. On the

northern edge of the rain, a stripe of accumulating snow

will extend from northern Iowa and southern Minnesota to

southern Wisconsin and part of the Lower Peninsula of

Michigan. Dry and seasonable conditions will hold in the

Northeast as dry weather takes hold over the Plains for a

time. In the West, an area of snow is forecast to dwindle

from northern Utah to Idaho and western Montana. However, a

powerful storm that is loaded with moisture will approach

the Pacific coast. This storm will begin to spread heavy

rain from western Washington to Northwestern California with

heavy snow over the Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada from

later today into this weekend. This storm is expected to

bring a blizzard and severe weather to the Plains next week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 87 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Thursday -21 at Ely, MN

