The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A surplus of moisture streaming into the eastern U.S. today

will allow for on-and-off rain from eastern Oklahoma to the

Tennessee River Valley. In some locations, downpours could

be heavy enough to bring localized flash flooding; however,

the rain will be largely beneficial to the drought-stricken

areas. Showers are expected to extend northward into the

Midwest and may reach the Carolinas as well. At the same

time, a storm will shift through Nevada and Utah, bringing

coastal rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central

California. Snow showers will also dot the higher elevations

of the interior West, reaching as far east as the Colorado

Rockies. The remainder of the country will be mostly dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 83 at Harlingen, TX

National Low Sunday -19 at Lucerne, WY

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather