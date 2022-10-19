The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A large southward dip in the jet stream will continue to hang over the eastern half of the United States today. An associated pocket of abnormally cold air will trigger cold rain and snow showers from the Great Lakes to the central Appalachians, while record-challenging temperatures stretch from the Plains to the Southeastern states. Clouds and a breeze will keep temperatures elevated somewhat in the Northeast, but a freeze can still occur in the central Appalachians. Rain will linger in South Florida as a cold front stalls nearby. Farther west, most areas from the Plains to the Pacific coast will be dry and sunny. More warmth is in store from the Rockies to the West Coast, but much cooler air is forecast to sweep southeastward from late this week to early next week with rain and mountain snow. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 101 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 7 at Benson, MN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather