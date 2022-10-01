The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 1, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As Ian heads toward the southern Appalachians and transforms

to a tropical rainstorm, incidents of flash flooding and

gusty winds capable of causing power outages will extend

from parts of North Carolina to Virginia, West Virginia and

northeastern Tennessee today. Rain will also extend well to

the east of Ian and all the way to the mid-Atlantic coast

where above-normal tides and stiff winds will trigger beach

erosion and flooding. Dry and cool conditions are forecast

to hold on over northern New England and the Great Lakes.

Farther west, a sprawling storm will bring areas of rain,

thunderstorms and high-country snow to parts of Montana,

Wyoming and Colorado. Most other areas are forecast to be

dry and sunny. Less humid air will flow across Florida as

warmth builds along the Pacific coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 106 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 21 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather