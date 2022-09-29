The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Flooding downpours and damaging winds from Ian will continue to batter much of the Florida Peninsula today. The broad circulation of the storm will also cause water levels to rise along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts. A storm rolling through the West will produce showers and rumbles of thunder from Wyoming to Washington. Southern California will remain hot with interior temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in spots. Meanwhile, over the interior Northeast, a clear sky and light winds may lead to an overnight frost for some. High pressure centered over southern Michigan will lead to mainly dry conditions from Wisconsin all the way to Maine. Low humidity and gusty winds will increase the risk of wildfires across southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 112 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday 22 at Celina, MN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather