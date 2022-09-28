The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Hurricane Ian will approach the west-central coast of Florida today with flooding rain, damaging winds, dangerous storm surge and a few tornadoes. Farther north, lingering showers are forecast from Ohio to Maine, with the coast likely to remain dry. As a storm begins to roll in from the Pacific, showers are expected along the Oregon and Washington coasts. Afternoon thunderstorms will occur in Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Arizona. Any of these storms can have the ability to produce flash flooding due to high rainfall rates and dry soil. Southern California will remain warm, and a few places will experience triple-digit highs. Areas from Nebraska northward to North Dakota are expected to stay dry and breezy with seasonable temperatures. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 112 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 23 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather