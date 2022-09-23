The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 23, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large area of high pressure from Canada will spread cool

air from the Midwest and Northeast to a large part of the

Southeast and South Central states today. Heat will hold on

over much of Texas. The same push of cool air will safeguard

the U.S. from the worst effect of Hurricane Fiona that is

bearing down on Atlantic Canada. Fiona will slam areas from

Nova Scotia to Newfoundland with high winds, heavy rain and

pounding seas this weekend. Waves will lead to dangerous rip

currents along the Atlantic coast of the U.S. Farther west,

showers and thunderstorms are forecast to pester the Plains

as much of the West experiences dry and warm conditions. A

new tropical threat may soon arise in the Caribbean with the

risk of direct impact on the U.S. next week due to a

powerful hurricane.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 102 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 16 at Bodie State Park, CA

