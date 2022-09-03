The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 3, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the Northeast can expect dry and warmer conditions

with an uptick in humidity today. As a front dips slowly

southeastward from Canada, showers and thunderstorms are in

store from Iowa to parts of Michigan. A broad area of

showers and thunderstorms are forecast from central and

southeastern Texas to Georgia, South Carolina and northern

Florida. Within this zone, rainfall can be heavy enough at

the local level leading to incidents of flash and urban

flooding. Portions of Texas can expect some drought relief

from the soaking nature of the storms. Downpours are likely

to expand into more of the Tennessee Valley and part of the

Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, a major heat wave will persist in

much of the West with temperatures close to all-time

September highs in some locations.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 124 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 30 at Randolph, UT

