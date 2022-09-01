The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Showers and thunderstorms will dampen much of northern and central Texas today, with spotty activity farther south in the state. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm could also develop elsewhere along the Gulf coast. However, coverage of thunderstorms might be a bit more widespread over the Florida Peninsula. Northern Maine may have a morning shower or two, but much of the Northeast will be dry. In fact, most of the nation is likely to be free of precipitation. The dry weather is bad news for portions of the West still dealing with drought. To make matters worse, heat will continue to build over much of the region. Temperatures are likely to be high enough to challenge records in many locations. In the tropics, a system east of the Leeward Islands will continue to be watched for potential development. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 123 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday 33 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather