The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a large pool of dry air sprawls over the North Central

states, unsettled conditions will be widespread from the

Northeast to the Southeast and South Central states today.

Downpours in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New

England regions have the potential to lead to flash urban

flooding, while soaking rain helps to combat building

drought. By far, the greatest concentration of heavy rain

capable of both drought-easing downpours and dangerous flash

floods will stretch from northern Texas and southern

southern Oklahoma to northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas

and central Mississippi. As the rain ramps up in the South

Central region, downpours are forecast to dwindle over the

Southwest. Spotty storms and lightning strikes could spark

new wildfires over the interior Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 37 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather