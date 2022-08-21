The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A few showers and thunderstorms will bring downpours in far South Texas today as tropical moisture enhances downpours. Another storm in North Texas will spread much-needed rain, but at the risk of flash flooding. This will shift east, including southern Oklahoma. Additional widespread showers and thunderstorms will also extend from the eastern Great Lakes southward through the mid-Atlantic and Tennessee Valley, as well as the Southeast. Some of the rain will be heavier in the Great Lakes with gusty winds. Some afternoon thunderstorms will also develop in the mountains of Arizona and New Mexico on northward into Montana. The remainder of the nation will be largely dry. The heat will build again in the northern Plains with some highs approaching 100. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 34 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather