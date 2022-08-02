The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a front slides to the east today, thunderstorms will likely cover a broad area that extends from the Gulf Coast to the interior Northeast. Storms will tend to be isolated and most should stay below severe limits. However, locally gusty winds and heavy rain cannot be ruled out. In the Upper Midwest, especially Minnesota, evening storms may turn severe. Hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are all possible. These storms will largely be fueled by a return of well-above-average temperatures over the Central states. Sizzling heat is forecast as far north as South Dakota and southern Minnesota. In the Southwest, showers and thunderstorms will expand northward with isolated flash flooding. A sea breeze is forecast to keep portions of the Pacific coast relatively cool. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 109 at Ontario, OR National Low Monday 35 at Afton, WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather