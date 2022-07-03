The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY High pressure will continue to bring dry conditions and low humidity to the Great Lakes region into the Northeast today. Meanwhile, a system will bring showers and strong storms to the upper Plains. Some of the storms, especially those in the Dakotas, are likely to be severe with high winds, hail, flash flooding and even a few tornadoes. Meanwhile, spotty thunderstorms will also riddle the Southeast states where some storms could contain damaging winds. Storms are also forecast to erupt over parts of the Northwest, especially over Montana, where the risk of flash flooding, gusty winds and hail will exist, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The Southwest will have more afternoon thunderstorms as moisture continues to funnel into the region. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 114 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 32 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather