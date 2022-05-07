The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 7, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A rainstorm will move from the central Appalachians to the

mid-Atlantic coast today. The steadiest rain will taper off

over the Ohio Valley and western slopes of the Appalachians

but linger into tonight along the coast. On the coast, winds

will increase, and seas will build so that stormy conditions

will persist through Mother's Day. Dry weather is forecast

to linger over northern New England and expand over the

Great Lakes region as showers and thunderstorms push across

Florida. A heat wave will begin over Texas and the southern

Plains as more temperate air holds over the North Central

states. As dry air and locally gusty winds in the Southwest

continue, the wildfire risk will remain high. As rain and

snow push inland in the Northwest, an even colder storm will

approach from the Pacific Ocean on Sunday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 106 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Friday 15 at Climax, CO

