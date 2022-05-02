The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm will cross into the Great Plains for today. As it does, drenching rain is expected to impact the northern side of the storm, including portions of Nebraska and Iowa. Thunderstorms are also expected to develop from Missouri through Texas. Some storms can even be strong to severe in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, another system will bring showers into the Northeast. Widespread showers will return to the Northwest as well, with a system beginning to move onshore. Showers and thunderstorms are also forecast to continue to dot Florida. Dry, gusty winds will also impact parts of the Southwest and can elevate the wildfire danger. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 98 at El Centro, CA National Low Sunday 15 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather