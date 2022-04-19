The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will bring heavy snow to the interior part of

the Northeast today, especially over the mountains. Some

places over the higher terrain on grassy surfaces may pick

up a foot or more of snow. Drenching rain will pivot

northward along the New England coast. Gusty winds will

accompany the storm, especially along the coast and over the

mountains. Most areas across the Southern states will be

dry. A pocket of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to

erupt over parts of Kansas and Missouri. Farther west, while

dry weather holds from Southern California to much of New

Mexico, the latest storm will push inland from Washington,

Oregon and Northern California to western Montana and

western Wyoming. Areas of drenching rain and locally heavy

mountain snow are in store.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 104 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Monday 0 at Rugby, ND

