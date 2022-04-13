The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The same massive storm responsible for both severe weather

and blizzard conditions in the Central states will continue

its wrath today. The risk of severe thunderstorms will reach

from the northwestern Gulf coast to the central and western

Great Lakes region. Within this swath, all modes of severe

weather can occur, ranging from high wind gusts and strong

tornadoes to large hail and flash flooding. As the blizzard

continues and feet of snow pile up from North Dakota to

parts of Montana, South Dakota and Minnesota, high winds

will lead to massive drifts that could bury vehicles and

livestock. Warmth will continue to surge in the East with a

pocket of locally severe storms in parts of Pennsylvania and

New York state. Plunging cold air will allow more areas of

snow from the interior Northwest to the Colorado Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 106 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Tuesday 0 at Daniel, WY

