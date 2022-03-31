The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 31, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a powerful storm travels across the Great Lakes today, a

potent cold front will extend southward across the

Appalachians and on into the Gulf of Mexico. More showers

will have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts and

torrential downpours. Some of the strongest thunderstorms

can also trigger hail and a few tornadoes. Warmth will surge

northward along the Eastern Seaboard as colder air charges

across the Midwest, where a strip of snow is forecast from

northeastern Kansas to northern Michigan. As dry and cool

air settles farther west and south over the Plains with

brisk winds, a weak storm will travel southeastward from the

Northwest to the central Rockies. Areas of showers and

high-country snow will extend from Washington to Utah,

Wyoming and Montana. The rest of the West will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 98 at McAllen, TX

National Low Wednesday 0 at Saranac Lake, NY

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather