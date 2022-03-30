The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will move from the Upper Midwest into the

Great Lakes today, bringing with it far-reaching impacts

from the Canadian border to the Gulf Coast. The storm will

run into colder air across the northern tier of the country,

allowing snow to accumulate from South Dakota and Minnesota

to northern Michigan and Wisconsin. At the same time, a

brief period of ice may develop across portions of

Pennsylvania and New York, especially during the morning. On

the southern side of the storm, warm, moist air streaming up

from the Gulf will create prime conditions for severe

weather across the lower Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

States from Louisiana and western Florida to Illinois and

Indiana should be on alert for hail, damaging winds,

flooding downpours and tornadoes.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 97 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday -8 at Stambaugh, MI

