The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm will spread soaking rain and spotty thunderstorms from the central and eastern Gulf Coast to the southern Appalachians, part of the Ohio Valley and the lower part of the mid-Atlantic region today. Farther north, the air will be cold enough for accumulating snow for a time from the central Appalachians to southern New England. A mixture of rain and wet snow will fall in the Interstate 95 zone from northern Virginia to central New Jersey with progressively more snow and slippery areas farther to the north. Farther to the west, a press of Arctic air over the North Central states will contribute to a zone of accumulating snow from interior Oregon to Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. Mild air will hold over the Southwest, and temperatures are forecast to rebound a bit over the southern Plains. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 91 at Plant City, FL National Low Tuesday -32 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather