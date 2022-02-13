The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 13, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Cold, Arctic air will stretch from the northern Plains and into the Northeast today, bringing a quick burst of snow to a portion of the East Coast. Light snowfall accumulations are expected to fall from Boston to the Appalachians. Warmer air is forecast to remain in place across much of the West as above-average temperatures remain for another day. Meanwhile, some southern areas from Texas to Florida will have temperatures struggling to make it out of the 60s. Snow, heavy at times will also impact areas in western Michigan, while northern Minnesota has snow from a weak storm to their north. Breezy conditions are also in store for much of the Great Plains as the storm to their north begins to move into their area. The Southwest is expected to remain dry, with pleasant conditions through the day. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 94 at Anaheim, CA National Low Saturday -39 at Embarrass, MN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather