The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 31, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The lower 48 will be free of any major storm systems today. High pressure across the East will promote dry weather with plenty of sunshine as well as moderating temperatures. Portions of the upper mid-Atlantic coast and New England may continue to deal with slow travel as cleanup continues in the wake of the powerful nor'easter. Meanwhile, a storm is expected to gather over Texas and bring periods of rain to central and eastern portions of the state. The balance of the Central states can expect dry and rather mild weather for the end of January. Rain, snow and gusty winds will spread through the Northwest as the next storm gathers steam. This storm is expected to go on to produce snow and ice across a broad swath of the country around the middle days of the week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 81 at Thermal, CA National Low Sunday -31 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather