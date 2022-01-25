The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A clipper storm will exit the northern tier states by way of New England today with patchy accumulating snow. Snow is forecast to taper to flurries around the Upper Midwest and central Appalachians, but pockets of heavy lake-effect snow are likely to continue. A fresh batch of Arctic air will sprawl over the Central states, while temperatures will moderate a bit along the Atlantic Seaboard. A storm is forecast to spread a chilly rain eastward along the Gulf coast from southeastern Louisiana to Florida. Farther west, another clipper storm will drop southward along the Rockies and High Plains with accumulating snow today and tonight. The same storm will bring snow and a wintry mix to parts of New Mexico and western Texas at midweek. Meanwhile, much of the Pacific Coast region will be dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 81 at Palm Springs, CA National Low Monday -32 at Clayton Lake, ME _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather