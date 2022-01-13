The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 13, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the nation will remain free from major storms today,

but that is likely to change later this week and this

weekend. A weak storm will spread spotty snow and slippery

travel from parts of the Midwest to the interior Northeast.

A storm with rain and thunderstorms will exit South Florida,

but much of the rest of the Southern and Central states will

be free of precipitation. A storm over central Canada is

poised to lunge southward and spread heavy snow from the

Heartland on Friday then a large part of the Appalachians

this weekend. Significant snow and ice may occur over the

interior Southeast as well. Meanwhile, the latest storm from

the Pacific will not be as potent as storms from earlier

this month. Still, Washington and part of Oregon can expect

more drenching rain and heavy mountain snow.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 83 at Anaheim, CA

National Low Wednesday -25 at Seboomook, ME

