The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Snow will blanket upstate New York and New England tomorrow. The snow can make roads and sidewalks slippery. Heavy snow in eastern Maine will cause travel to be extremely difficult and dangerous. Snow will have come to an end in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware, but a slippery morning commute will be possible following overnight snow. Precipitation will continue in the Northwest, with periods of rain along the coast from Northern California to Washington state. Snow is forecast in the Cascades and into northern and central Idaho. In between, ice will be possible in eastern portions of Washington and in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon. Frigid air will cause temperatures to stay near zero through the day in northern Minnesota. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 87 at Zapata, TX National Low Thursday -34 at Wolf Point, MT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather