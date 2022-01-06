The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 7, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Snow will blanket upstate New York and New England tomorrow.

The snow can make roads and sidewalks slippery. Heavy snow

in eastern Maine will cause travel to be extremely difficult

and dangerous. Snow will have come to an end in southeastern

Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware,

but a slippery morning commute will be possible following

overnight snow. Precipitation will continue in the

Northwest, with periods of rain along the coast from

Northern California to Washington state. Snow is forecast in

the Cascades and into northern and central Idaho. In

between, ice will be possible in eastern portions of

Washington and in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon. Frigid

air will cause temperatures to stay near zero through the

day in northern Minnesota.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 87 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday -34 at Wolf Point, MT

