Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

117 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the

following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead,

Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union.

In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De

Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita,

Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina,

Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris,

Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith

and Upshur.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rainfall late last week across these areas has left the

ground nearly saturated in spots and additional heavy

rainfall could result in flooding issues. A widespread 1 to 2

inches of rain is anticipated with this event and isolated

pockets of 3 inches or more are possible.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

