WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 PM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTH

CENTRAL PANOLA COUNTY...

At 319 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Beckville, or 9 miles northwest of Carthage, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Panola County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Montgomery, southeastern San Jacinto, northwestern Liberty and

northeastern Harris Counties through 345 PM CST...

At 320 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Splendora, or 8 miles southwest of Cleveland, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cleveland, Shepherd, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest,

Woodbranch, Coldspring, Plum Grove, North Cleveland and Tarkington

Prairie.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3016 9510 3021 9524 3058 9514 3047 9483

TIME...MOT...LOC 2120Z 204DEG 27KT 3024 9516

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

