WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas...

South central Shelby County in eastern Texas...

Central Angelina County in eastern Texas...

San Augustine County in eastern Texas...

Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas...

* Until 330 PM CST.

* At 241 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Etoile, or 24

miles north of Ebenezer, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Milam, San Augustine, Rosevine, Patroon, Macune, Etoile, Bland

Lake, Broaddus, Hurstown, Denning, Sexton, Calgary, Bronson and

Chinaquapin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

