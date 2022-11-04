WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 755 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES... At 755 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Salem, or 12 miles southwest of Henderson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Henderson, New Salem, Ponta, Minden, New Summerfield, Reklaw, Laneville and Brachfield. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather