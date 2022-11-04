WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

North central Smith County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas...

Northwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Hawkins, or 15 miles west of Gladewater, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Rosewood around 610 PM CDT.

Gilmer around 615 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Grice

and Bettie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREESTONE AND NORTHEASTERN

LIMESTONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM CDT...

The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado

Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a

tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Texas.

Northwestern Red River County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 11 miles west of Hagansport, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

Bogata around 610 PM CDT.

Bagwell around 620 PM CDT.

Clarksville around 625 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Negley

and Detroit.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather